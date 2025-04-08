Brushstrokes and beats: Logan’s new gallery blends art and music

A new art gallery opened its doors last week in downtown Logan, bringing fresh opportunities for local artists to showcase their work and engage with the community.

At the opening of the Logan Gallery on Friday, May 4, Executive Director Tanner Stephenson said he had been sad to see the Logan Fine Arts gallery close for good.

“I just kind of felt like the art scene was going in the wrong direction," Stephenson said, "so we wanted to revivify it through making this gallery.”

Stephenson, an artist himself, started painting murals in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when art shows were shut down. He said he frequently visits other cities with thriving art scenes for work, and believes Cache Valley has the potential to build its own.

“What the city lacks is just places to do it," he said, "places for artists to display their work.”

And so Stephenson — who just completed his 88th mural — took his earnings from some of his commission work and opened the Logan Gallery.

The space will feature artwork from local artists divided into two different aesthetics. One section will showcase more traditional, classical art, and the other will display more hip hop and pop art styles of work.

“And between those two spaces, we've managed to have a space that works for most artists," Stephenson said. "We do have a third room that we're using as well for photographers, and for tasteful nudes and live drawings.”

Tanner Stephenson / The Logan Gallery The gallery aims to be an inclusive space for many types of local artists.

The gallery will host workshops to help participants develop their skills, and also add to Logan’s late-night weekend scene with live performances by local musicians.

A two-day music festival starting Friday, May 30 will feature a lineup of around 20 different local bands. Stephenson said doors will stay open as late as 2 a.m. on weekends for shows, and until 10 p.m. on weeknights.

“I just want everyone to feel like they can be themselves here," he said. "I want it to be a place where creative people can meet and be inspired by other creative people.”

With its unique blend of art, music, and events, the Logan Gallery is poised to become a community hub for Cache Valley’s growing art scene.

