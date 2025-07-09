You can now explore wildlife under the evening sky at Logan's Zootah

Visitors now have a chance to experience Logan's Zootah in the evening to see nocturnal animals and how staff and volunteers conduct their nightly routines.

“We're just staying open a little bit later for people that might work or want to do something when it's a little bit cooler in the evening. And you can see some different activity from the animals later at night," said Lora Meerdo, assistant director of Zootah.

The nocturnal animals at the zoo include raccoons, skunks, owls, foxes, and the Canada lynx.

“Sometimes you come in the middle of the day and they're just a lump. They couldn't care less, but when you come later in the day or in the evening, they're waking up and they're getting really active," said Meerde.

This is the first year Zootah is holding the event Late Night Date Night, and if all goes well they will continue it next year. Troy Cooper, director of Zootah, said it’s just another way for visitors to enjoy the zoo during the warmer months.

“It's just kind of mixing things up. It's still a fun, relaxing, wholesome, entertaining way to enjoy an evening by yourself, or with your family or friends, or whatever it may be. It's just another opportunity to come and enjoy what we've got here," said Cooper.

The zoo is normally open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m Monday through Saturday, but the zoo will stay open until 8:00 p.m. on July 18 and Aug. 15 for Late Night Date Night.