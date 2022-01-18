NFL quarterback Tom Brady gifts Super Bowl tickets to 10-year-old Utah cancer survivor

One young football fan from Utah is getting the experience of a lifetime gifted to him by his own personal hero, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

10-year-old Noah Reeb was diagnosed with germinoma last February and thankfully survived his battle with brain cancer that August. Noah’s parents had taken him to a Buccaneers game last October to celebrate his victory and while at the game, Noah showed off a homemade sign telling the world about how Tom Brady had helped him beat brain cancer. After the game, Noah finally got the chance to meet his hero.

But now, the two have once again crossed paths. Last week, Tom Brady gifted Noah with a surprise video message telling the boy how much of an inspiration he was to millions around the world. Alongside his message, Brady revealed that he worked alongside the Buccaneers to get Noah and his family tickets to Super Bowl LVI this year in Los Angeles. In his message, Brady states that he hopes the Bucs can make it to the Super Bowl again, but he knows for sure that Noah and his family will be there.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philidelphia Eagles on Sunday with a score of 31-15 advancing the team closer to the Super Bowl, and making it even more possible for Noah Reeb and Tom Brady to meet once again.