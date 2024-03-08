Friday AM headlines: Ogden's Mckay-Dee Hospital cancer center reopens

McKay-Dee Hospital reopens cancer center

On Thursday, patients and Intermountain Health employees celebrated the grand reopening of the Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital’s remodeled cancer center. The project was the largest renovation the hospital has undergone since its opening in 2002. The Intermountain Health Cancer Center is on the first floor of the hospital, making it easy to access for cancer patients.

The new center includes, easy to reach power outlets, comfortable chairs and a welcoming room with artwork and sunlight. Hospital officials said the center was built to create a healing environment, while also providing needed care.

The number of infusion bays have increased from eight to 12, and chemotherapy infusion bays have increased from 16 to 24. Also, a new linear accelerator has been added and a compounding pharmacy is now adjacent to the infusion bays.

Construction starts on 2100 South in Sugar House

Construction crews started work Thursday on an overhaul of 2100 South in Sugar House. The project goes from 700 East to 1300 East and is set to be complete by 2025. This is one of the final construction projects tied to Salt Lake City’s 2018 “Funding our Future” bond.

According to officials, the existing four-lane section will decrease to a three-lane section between 900 East and 110 East, and it will open back up to a four-lane section between 1100 East and 1300 East. Medians and limited left turn lanes will also be added.