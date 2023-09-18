© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s fall member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Programs
Access Utah

'The Paradox of Integration' on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
Oliver Cardall
/
Pixabay

Utah State University Sociology professors Christy Glass and Guadalupe Marquez-Velarde belong to a team of researchers taking a closer look at race in the NFL. Their research used data spanning 60 years to show that Black athletes are segregated into the league's highest-risk positions while White players still dominate the highest-paying roles. Glass, Marquez-Velarde, and their co-authors — researchers from Harvard, Morehouse, University of Massachusetts, and an independent sports analyst — have found that while Black and African American athletes make up the majority of NFL players, they have not been given equal access to the most prestigious and lucrative positions within the league. The paper, titled The Paradox of Integration, appears in Sociology of Race and Ethnicity.

Christy Glass is Professor of Sociology at Utah State University. Guadalupe Marquez-Velarde is Assistant Professor of Sociology at Utah State University.

Tags
Access Utah UPRNFLRacial DividesSportsChristy GlassGuadalupe Marquez-Velarde
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content