Amid high absences, Cache District decides to shorten school days

The Cache County School District has decided to shorten elementary and secondary school days in order to better assist absentee students and staff.

In a letter addressed to employees and parents on Tuesday afternoon, absentee rates were listed as 9-17% for elementary schools and 19-31% for secondary schools.

School district spokesperson Tim Smith told The Herald Journal the schedule change will likely remain in place until the end of the district's second trimester, concluding in late February. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

