Salt Lake City mayor delivers annual State of the City address

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST
Rick Egan
The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gives the State of the City address at City Hall on Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022

Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall delivers her annual State of the City address, taking a look back at her first two years of administration.

During her address, Mendenhall expressed the issues the city has faced ever since she first took office back in January of 2020, with those issues including air quality, public safety, homelessness, and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of describing issues that the city has faced, Mendenhall highlighted successes of making Salt Lake City safer through her administration such as falling crime rates and improved response times for police officers.

According to Mendenhall, her goal is for Salt Lake City to lead the state in public safety and that she wants to ensure the police department has the resources that it needs.

During the address, Mendenhall spoke greatly about homelessness needing to be fixed and that it should be considered a statewide crisis, which would demand a statewide solution. As for COVID-19, the city will now address it as a chronic issue and the mayor has now called upon all residents in Salt Lake City to be responsible in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau