© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's not too late to give. Donate now to help us close an $11,000 budget gap!
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

The presidential race, the DeSantis-Newsom debate and the Utah special election results

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John DougallNatalie Gochnour
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Republican presidential field, who will be the final candidates, the debate between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Mike Lee visiting Israel. They also discuss Rep. Celeste Maloy's victory in the 2nd Congressional District, Mayor Erin Mendenhall's reelection, Gov. Cox allocating $7 million toward the life sciences workforce, the development of The Point and the Utah Olympic games announcement.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Presidential ElectionErin MendenhallCeleste MaloyOlympic BidUPR
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Related Content