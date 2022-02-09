Dog transportation bill abandoned by Utah lawmaker during this session

A bill focused on dog transportation has been abandoned by the Utah lawmaker who initially pushed for its approval.

House Bill 92, which would have restrained dogs from being in the backs of fast-moving trucks on roads with higher speed limits, had clear signs of opposition that didn’t allow it to move out of a House committee on Tuesday. Rep. Ashley Matthews says she won’t push this bill anymore during this year’s session.

This has been the second time that Matthews has attempted to get the bill passed as she’s gone on record saying that it’s a topic she cares heavily about. But while Matthews believes it to be a public safety issue, many other officials didn’t believe in the overall concept of the bill.

While it won’t be pushed anymore during this session, Matthews still hopes to figure out a different way to go about solving this issue.