Access Utah

Utah's 2025 Legislative Session, live from the State Capitol on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:35 PM MST
Inside the Utah State Capitol building
kasabubu, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Today is the opening day of the 2025 Utah Legislature. We broadcast live from the Seagull Room in the East Senate Building in the Utah Capitol complex.

We talked about the issues likely to be addressed in the legislature this year. Our guests include legislative leaders: Senate President Stuart Adams, House Minority Leader Angela Romero and House Minority Whip Jennifer Dailey-Provost. We also heard from Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful, along with Utah Taxpayers Association President Billy Hesterman.

And we would love to hear from you. What do you want to see come out of this legislative session? What should be the top priorities? You can email us to upraccess@gmail.com

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
