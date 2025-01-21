Utah's 2025 Legislative Session, live from the State Capitol on Access Utah

Today is the opening day of the 2025 Utah Legislature. We broadcast live from the Seagull Room in the East Senate Building in the Utah Capitol complex.

We talked about the issues likely to be addressed in the legislature this year. Our guests include legislative leaders: Senate President Stuart Adams, House Minority Leader Angela Romero and House Minority Whip Jennifer Dailey-Provost. We also heard from Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful, along with Utah Taxpayers Association President Billy Hesterman.