CDC to loosen pandemic face-mask guidelines on Friday

Federal mask-wearing guidelines will be significantly loosened on Friday by the CDC and the Biden Administration, meaning that most Americans will no longer be required to wear face masks when indoors.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be announcing a new change to the metrics used to recommend face coverings on Friday. With these new metrics taking caseloads as well as hospitalizations and hospital capacities into consideration, most Americans will no longer be living in areas that require indoor masking based on the CDC’s current data.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases have dropped by 43% in comparison to last week’s seven-day average and that hospitalizations have been reduced 30%. The CDC has also reported that more than 80% of people older than the age of 5 have received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of now, most states have already lifted or have already announced plans to remove mask mandates.