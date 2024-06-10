Monday AM headlines: Weber State University will eliminate all identity-based centers

Weber State University will eliminate all DEI centers

Weber State University will eliminate seven cultural centers geared to varied segments of the campus — including Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ students — to comply with the new Utah law targeting diversity initiatives at public universities.

Parallel to that, the university will create a Student Success Center that will provide services to students who need extra help without regard to personal identifiers like race, sexual orientation, and ethnicity.

Jessica Oyler, vice president of the Student Access and Success division at the Ogden-based university says they are removing all identity-based centers that don't have federal legislation involved.

Most employees who had worked for Weber State's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion division, which will be eliminated, will shift to Oyler's department.

The changes, outlined inHB261passed by lawmakers earlier this year, mean centers for veterans and students with disabilities will remain since they receive federal funds. However, centers geared to Black, Pacific Islander, Asian, Hispanic and Latino, Native American, female, and LGBTQ students will be axed by July 1.

CDC releases extreme heat advisory

Extreme heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths, which is why it's crucial to stay diligent in high temperatures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 120,000 people visited emergency rooms in 2023 for heat-related illnesses, and more than 2,300 people died from heat exposure.

"There are dangers associated with elevated temperatures and high heat," said Jon Jones, the nurse manager for the Emergency Department at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. He suggested limiting your sun exposure.

Jones said playground equipment can be extremely dangerous on hot days. Parents should use caution when allowing their children to play outside.