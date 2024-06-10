© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday AM headlines: Weber State University will eliminate all identity-based centers

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:03 AM MDT
A bronze statue of a man in a suit holding a scroll of paper is shown with a clock tower in the background.
Wikimedia Commons

Weber State University will eliminate all DEI centers

Weber State University will eliminate seven cultural centers geared to varied segments of the campus — including Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ students — to comply with the new Utah law targeting diversity initiatives at public universities.

Parallel to that, the university will create a Student Success Center that will provide services to students who need extra help without regard to personal identifiers like race, sexual orientation, and ethnicity.

Jessica Oyler, vice president of the Student Access and Success division at the Ogden-based university says they are removing all identity-based centers that don't have federal legislation involved.

Most employees who had worked for Weber State's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion division, which will be eliminated, will shift to Oyler's department.

The changes, outlined inHB261passed by lawmakers earlier this year, mean centers for veterans and students with disabilities will remain since they receive federal funds. However, centers geared to Black, Pacific Islander, Asian, Hispanic and Latino, Native American, female, and LGBTQ students will be axed by July 1.

CDC releases extreme heat advisory

Extreme heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths, which is why it's crucial to stay diligent in high temperatures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 120,000 people visited emergency rooms in 2023 for heat-related illnesses, and more than 2,300 people died from heat exposure.

"There are dangers associated with elevated temperatures and high heat," said Jon Jones, the nurse manager for the Emergency Department at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. He suggested limiting your sun exposure.

Jones said playground equipment can be extremely dangerous on hot days. Parents should use caution when allowing their children to play outside.
Tags
Utah News UPRWeber State UniversityDiversity, Equity, and InclusionExtreme HeatCDC
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content