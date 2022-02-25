Salt Lake City children’s museum raises money to cover admission prices for families in need

A children’s museum located in Salt Lake City has started working to ensure that all children get to experience the magic behind it through its new donation system.

The Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum recently started raising money to fund the Medallion Program designed to offer services to children and families in need. The program is meant to provide free admission to community organizations that help families struggling with poverty, disabilities, health issues, and other problems that might affect daily life.

Kathleen Bodenlos, the museum’s Executive Director, says that she wants all families regardless of health, financial, or developmental difficulties to enjoy the wonders behind the museum.

Through partnerships with Head start, Ronald McDonald House, and others, Discovery Gateway is doing just that thanks to the money raised through their public donations.