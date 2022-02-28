Pro-Ukraine rally to be held outside Utah capitol by Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson

A rally supporting Ukraine will be held by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Monday evening outside of the state’s capitol.

In a tweet posted to his account on Sunday, Gov. Cox invited the public to attend Monday’s rally to show support for the citizens currently residing in Ukraine. Henderson added onto Cox’s invitation by encouraging participants to light the capitol with blue and yellow colors to show their support.

The two state officials decided to hold and speak at this rally in response to the ruthless attacks going on overseas. Russian forces invaded the country last week and ruthless attacks have been taking place since.

Other officials such as State Senate President J. Stuart Adams have announced that they’ll attend the rally too and all will speak at the event to show support for all those affected by the ongoing war.

The Pro-Ukraine rally is expected to start at 5 p.m. and will be held on the south steps of the state capitol building.