Daily news: Wildfires continue to burn throughout Utah with varying effects

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, July 15. In this edition:



Red flag warning issued for the Flaming Gorge area as Speirs Fire grows

The Speirs Fire sparked Saturday evening south of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Initially estimated at 30 to 50 acres, it had grown to more than 580 acres by Sunday.

Utah Fire authorities began working to suppress the fire, located east of Highway 191 near Speirs Peak, around 6 p.m. on July 13.

Smoke jumpers reportedly arrived Saturday evening to assist resources already on the scene and have been working to construct a fire line since.

Additional crews were dispatched and arrived on Sunday.

The Speirs Fire remained active overnight and had grown over 530 acres by Sunday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning remains in place for the area, with dry thunderstorms and high winds expected to contribute to critical fire weather conditions.

Deer Springs Fire gradually reaching containment

The Deer Springs Fire has grown to 11,783 acres and 70% containment.

The fire was first discovered on July 7 and appears to be human caused.

Utah Fire Info say division strength has reportedly decreased down to three, with more personnel expected to demobilize as fire containment increases.

Graff Point Fire remains uncontained

The Graff Point Fire, located near Cedar City, has burned close to 300 acres and is at 0% containment.

There was less smoke in the area on Sunday compared to Saturday, although fire officials say fire activity could increase with high wind potential.

More resources and crews are now on the fire line.

Three hikers found dead after various heat-related incidents

A father and daughter have been found dead after getting lost and running out of water at Canyonlands National Park.

San Juan County officials say the 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father, both from Green Bay, Wisconsin, were hiking when they got lost and ran out of water. The air temperature at the time was more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Also, a body was found at Snow Canyon State Park in southern Utah near Ivins on Saturday. First responders were dispatched to an unrelated medical incident nearby and were responding to a report of two people suffering from a heat-related incident.

First responders found the two and provided first aid. Police said they showed signs of heat exhaustion and were "swiftly" transported to a hospital.

While on the scene, a passerby reportedly contacted the officials and said a third individual—a woman—was found unconscious a short distance away.

First responders found her and determined she had died. She has been identified as a 30-year-old woman, although no further identification has been released.

Police remind Utahns that as temperatures soar, it's "absolutely vital" to drink water regularly, especially when outdoors. Dehydration can lead to serious health issues, including heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Watch for signs of dehydration, like dizziness or excessive fatigue