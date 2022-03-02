© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Rally to support Ukraine slated for Thursday afternoon

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published March 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
621eb59e1c253.image.jpg
The Herald Journal

A rally to support Ukraine will be held on Thursday from 4-5 p.m. The event will begin at the Northwest corner of the Quad at Utah State University with demonstrators then marching to the Historic Cache County Courthouse.

Cache Refuge and Immigrant Connection has joined Jack Greene in organizing the rally. There will be an open mic and materials provided to make posters. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News UkraineRallyUtah State University