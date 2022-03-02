Rally to support Ukraine slated for Thursday afternoon

A rally to support Ukraine will be held on Thursday from 4-5 p.m. The event will begin at the Northwest corner of the Quad at Utah State University with demonstrators then marching to the Historic Cache County Courthouse.

Cache Refuge and Immigrant Connection has joined Jack Greene in organizing the rally. There will be an open mic and materials provided to make posters. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.