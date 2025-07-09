Daily news: IRS rules that churches can now endorse political candidates

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, July 9. In this edition:



USU Athletics Director Diana Sabau is leaving her position later this month

Churches can now endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status

Utah State University has confirmed that Athletics Director Diana Sabau is leaving her position later this month.

Sabau became the university’s first full-time woman athletic director in August 2023. During her time, she oversaw the athletics department joining the Pac-12 conference and fired football coach Blake Anderson for reportedly failing to report sexual assault allegations by a player.

According to a statement by the university, Sabau’s last day will be July 21, after which she will head to the University of Maryland for a deputy athletic position.

This will be the second time in three years that Utah State University has needed to look for a new athletics director.

IRS rules churches can now endorse political candidates

The IRS has ruled that churches can now endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status, a decision that could possibly have big impacts on more religious states like Utah.

The declaration came as part of a lawsuit filed by an Evangelical media coalition challenging the “Johnson Amendment,” which prohibits religions from endorsing or opposing political candidates, claiming it violated their First Amendment free speech rights.

In a court filing, the IRS said that churches speaking on politics within houses of worship and through the lens of religious faith didn’t qualify as participating or intervening in a political campaign, making them still able to keep their tax-exempt status.

In Utah, where about three-quarters of residents identify as religious and where the vast majority of state legislators are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a church with both cultural and political influence in the state, this decision could have a bigger impact.