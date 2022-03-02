Salt Lake City terminates mask requirements for city buildings and vehicles

An executive order was signed by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Tuesday terminating all mask requirements for city buildings and vehicles.

A mask mandate was originally put into effect on July 28 by Mendenhall that required all employees to wear face masks when inside city buildings. Not only were employees subjected to the mandate, but any and all visitors were required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. With this new executive order, July 28’s mandate will be terminated.

Mendenhall’s decision to sign the order was made just a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines throughout the country and after there was a clear decrease in case counts throughout Utah.