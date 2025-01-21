Daily news: Tooele's Settlement Canyon Reservoir closes over public safety concerns

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Jan. 21. In this edition:



A reservoir in Tooele County has been closed over public safety concerns

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook a remote area of southern Utah

Salt Lake City was ranked as the 10th hottest housing market in the nation

Tooele's Settlement Canyon Reservoir closes over public safety concerns

A reservoir in Tooele County has been temporarily closed due to public safety concerns.

Since 2023, there have been two deaths at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir during the winter months — in February 2023, a 14-year-old boy fell through the thin ice, and less than a year later, a 20-year-old Tooele County deputy died while rescuing a woman from the water.

Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company, which oversees the reservoir, said in a social media post on Monday that despite monitoring and education, people have still gone to dangerous areas of the ice, which becomes thin and breakable as the weather warms up.

Because of this, the company decided to close the reservoir to the public. The closure is not permanent, but there is no estimated re-opening date yet.



Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes remote area of southern Utah

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook a very remote area of southern Utah early Tuesday morning.

The epicenter was located about 20 miles northwest of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and about eight miles away from the nearest road.

Radiating waves from the earthquake registered a 3.0 event in the closest towns Escalante and Boulder, where, as of 3:30 p.m., a few people reported to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did you feel it?” section they’d felt weak shaking but no damage.

According to the geological survey, earthquakes typically aren’t felt by people until about a 3.0 magnitude, which feels like the vibration of a passing truck.



SLC ranked the 10th hottest housing market in the nation

Salt Lake City was ranked the 10th hottest housing market in the nation in a new report.

Real estate market company Zillow analyzed the 50 largest U.S. metros based on four factors: home value growth, the speed at which homes are sold, job growth compared to new construction, and the projected change in owner-occupied households.

The report predicted housing prices in Salt Lake City to grow by over 2% in the coming year, pushing the typical home value to $555,858.

Other cities in the top ten included Buffalo, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Indianapolis.

The report comes as state and local leaders work to create affordable housing for Salt Lake City and other areas of Utah.