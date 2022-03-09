Landscaping companies shift back to tackling snow after preparing for spring weather

Following the recent snowstorm, Utah has once again been covered in snow when many thought spring had sprung. With new snowfall, many are once again preparing to tackle the winter weather.

After believing winter to be over, many Landscaping businesses such as Worx Landscaping and Snow Removal in South Salt Lake have had to take a few steps back from their spring preparation and are now making the necessary preparations to confront any potential snowstorms.

A manager at Worx, Maria Reyes, says that all 16 of the company’s trucks were sent out for work late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to continue the process of snow removal. Each of these trucks have been loaded with the proper snow removal tools such as snow blowers, shovels, and salt.

As these companies continue to work at removing snow, many water experts throughout the state have welcomed the unexpected snowfall. This past February was the third-driest February in Utah’s recorded history, so any and all precipitation has helped increase water equivalency levels.

Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, hopes for more storms to emerge over the coming weeks so that more snow can be brought to the mountains.

According to Frankel, the next best thing if no more snowstorms occur, is that Utah needs to experience a wet April or else the state will be starting the spring runoff season with a lower snowpack than what was recorded last year.