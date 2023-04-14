Friday AM headlines: House Speaker Brad Wilson may run for Mitt Romney's US Senate seat

New waterways created from spring runoff

Parts of Utah are already experiencing flooding issues from the snow melt. Officials say the runoff in certain areas is actually changing the landscape of the state.

Lt. Will Farr of the Ogden Police Department said that they’re seeing new creeks, rivers and waterways that have been created from the high temperatures coming immediately after a large snowpack.

These new waterways springing up out of nowhere add more to the plate of city officials attempting to mitigate potential disaster.

Ogden City officials say they are monitoring the rivers and creeks and have 2,000 full sandbags ready, with 40,000 bags that still need to be filled by volunteers.

Both the Ogden and Weber Rivers appear to be near their peaks and the city is coordinating with water companies and will continue to monitor the situation. They believe their planning will help prevent widespread flood damage.

City officials are asking residents who see new waterways coming off the mountains or creating new ravines to call the non-emergency number at 801-395-8221.



House Speaker Brad Wilson forms exploratory committee for 2024 senate run

Thursday afternoon Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced that he’s forming an exploratory committee for a 2024 run for the Senate seat currently held by Senator Mitt Romney.

Romney has not announced yet if he intends to run again. He did file a statement of candidacy this week with the Federal Election Commission, which allows him to raise and spend money for the 2024 race.

Wilson said he is running because he thinks he can make positive changes in DC and because out-of-control spending is hurting Utah families.

He would not say whether or not he has spoken to Romney about his run and whether he will base his decision on whether Romney runs again.



USU's Aggie Radio holds weekend music festival

Utah State University’s Aggie Radio is holding a music festival this weekend featuring seven local bands performing at two different venues in downtown Logan.

Aggie Radio is USU’s student run radio station. It coordinated with the venues Whysound and the Annex to put on Logan City Limits on Saturday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event's headliner is the band Sego. Six other bands are also playing: future.exboyfriend, Guava Tree, Hurtado, Holy Water Buffalo, The What-Nots and Sleep Cult.

Both venues are down the street from one another, making it a short walk between venues for attendees to see each band.

The Annex will host four bands, including the headliner Sego, and Whysound will host the other three.

The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

