Utah Rivers Council offers discounted rain barrels for water conservation

Utah’s spring runoff is expected to be lower than usual this year. But using a rain barrel at home is a great way to cut down on water use — and save some money on utilities while you’re at it.

Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, said last fall’s dry weather created thirsty soil that’s soaking up more snowmelt than usual.

"Aggravating those dry soils is a below normal snowpack for the winter," Frankel explained, "in addition [to] the fact that we had a really dry spring over the last month or so. And our lower elevation snow packs are already gone, so we're gonna see less runoff than we have — especially the last few years. And that's bad news for the Great Salt Lake.”

To help offset that impact, Frankel said the council has partnered with municipalities across northern Utah for the past 11 years to offer rain barrels at a discounted rate. Normally priced at $85, these barrels are available for just $57 in participating areas.

“Any homeowner who wants to save water and help contribute to the restoration of the Great Salt Lake can purchase one of these wonderful rain barrels," he said, "and it's a great way to also improve the water quality entering the Great Salt Lake because it reduces surface water runoff over our streets and gutters during rain events — and that can be a really big pollutant input to the Great Salt Lake when it's raining.”

Frankel said these American-made barrels can hold up to 50 gallons of water, which can then be used for gardens and landscaping. Collecting that water also helps reduce yard flooding. And so, he said, they’re quite popular.

“We have people just lining up to get these barrels," Frankel said. "We have customers come back year after year trying to get these barrels. And it's a really good deal, because the barrel’s $150 retail if you try and buy it and ship it to your house.”

They’re also durable — Frankel said they can last up to 10 years.

The last day to buy a barrel at the subsidized price is Sunday, April 27.

To check if your city is participating, visit https://utahrivers.org/rainharvest.

