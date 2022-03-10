Masks no longer required at University of Utah after spring break

When students and faculty return from spring break, the University of Utah is no longer requiring masks on the school’s main campus.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the university stated that there has been a significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations so with recently updated guidance from the CDC, mask requirements are going to be lifted. When students and staff return on March 14th, masks will no longer be required but the campus strives to remain mask friendly for those who still wish to wear them.

University officials are optimistic about COVID-19 on their main campus and believe that the community is in a different place than what they were just a few months ago. However, these new mask guidelines don’t apply to health care facilities on campus and masking is still required in those certain health-related buildings.

According to the CDC, Salt Lake County’s community level of transmission for COVID-19 has been classified as a “medium.” The University of Utah will continue providing vaccinations and booster shots for COVID-19.