Daily news: Company claims Navajo Nation was notified of uranium shipment beforehand

This your rundown of the daily news for Thursday, August 1. In this edition:



After being stopped mid-route, the company transporting uranium ore across Navajo Nation tribal lands claims the stakeholders of the nation were notified of the shipment.

A new low-cost airline will be coming to Utah starting in October.

A Utah man has been charged with fraud after claiming his silver products could act as a combatant to COVID-19.

Company claims Navajo Nation and stakeholders were notified of uranium ore across tribal lands

The following is an update on a previous story.

The company accused of illegally transporting uranium ore into Utah from Arizona says the shipment was carried out legally. Lakewood, Colorado-based Energy Fuels is responding after the Navajo Nation president released a statement saying the company operated covertly to travel through the Navajo Nation illegally. The truck hauling uranium ore traversed the reservation on Tuesday on its way from Arizona to Utah.

Company spokesman Curtis Moore told KSL.com. that Navajo Nation representatives took part in a July 19 "safety and emergency response exercise" when Energy Fuels officials said uranium ore would be transported in the subsequent 30 to 45 days. He said none of the stakeholders raised any issues or concerns.

Members of the Navajo Nation Council say transporting uranium through their land threatens the lives and health of their people.

Low-cost airline coming to Utah in October

A new low-cost airline carrier is coming to Utah.

Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop service between Salt Lake City International Airport and Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California beginning on Oct. 24.

Avelo Airlines is based out of Houston

One-way fares for flights between the two cities will temporarily start at $57. Those prices are only available for flights between Oct. 24 and Nov. 10 that are booked by Aug. 7. Much like other low-cost airlines, there are additional fees for carry-on/checked bags, as well as any other optional services.

Utah man charged with fraud after claiming his silver products could combat COVID-19

A Utah man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after posing as a doctor and selling products he claimed would cure COVID-19, then going on the run for three years.

In March 64-year-old Gordon Hunter Pedersen pleaded guilty to "committing mail fraud and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead," the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Pedersen was a part owner of My Doctor Suggests LLC in Utah County, according to investigators. He was also the owner and operator of GP Silver LLC.

Charging documents state in early 2020, Pedersen used his social media channels, podcasts, and other websites and "began fraudulently promoting his silver products as effective protection against, and treatment for, COVID-19". He also "experienced a substantial increase in sales" at that time.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Utah's Office the known revenue of My Doctor Suggests related to this scheme is estimated to be more than $6 million dollars.