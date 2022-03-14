© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Hundreds of Utahns march through Salt Lake City to show support of Ukraine

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT
The flag of Ukraine is flying over the Utah State Capitol after hundreds gathered on the south steps to show support the Ukrainian people on Feb. 28, 2022.

Hundreds of Utahns marched through downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday to show support for those fighting in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Holding Ukrainian flags and chanting for an end to the war overseas, the rally was one of several where hundreds of people gathered at the Utah State Capitol calling for the US government to help close skies over Ukraine and combat air and missile strikes from Russia’s army. Many of those who participated in the march were from Ukraine themselves.

According to several Ukraines living in Utah, the amount of support they’ve received from state residents has been overwhelming and instilled them with hope to do their best during this time. Ukrainian Utahns continue to do their best to stay in touch with friends and family that are in locations being attacked by Russian forces.

Many attendees were seen holding sunflowers as they lined the southern steps of the capitol building, with the sunflower having been a symbol representing solidarity and peace for Ukrainians.

