Bridgerland Technical College breaks ground on new health sciences building

Bridgerland Technical College held its groundbreaking for the Frederick Quinney Lawson Health Sciences Building on Wednesday, March 16. The building will host a number of health programs including registered nursing, practical nursing, medical and dental assisting.

“It’s an exciting time here at Bridgerland Technical College,” said Brian McBeth, Layton Construction Company Construction Manager for the project. “Excavation will be starting soon, footings, foundation and structural steel will then follow.”

McBeth explained the building’s location and design will allow students to take advantage of Cache Valley’s surrounding mountain views, while the interior was designed for an open display of each program. He said many hours of preparation, meetings, emails and texts allowed the project to happen. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.