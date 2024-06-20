Daily news: InTech Collegiate Academy to relocate to Bridgerland Technical College

InTech Collegiate Academy moving from USU location

After 18 years on Utah State University’s Innovation Campus in Logan, InTech Collegiate Academy is moving to Bridgerland Technical College’s campus.

InTech’s Principal Jason Stanger says the new building is 50% larger than InTech’s former facility.

Students do all their high school classes at InTech, but can also earn college credit through concurrent enrollment and advanced placement classes.

Stanger said overall the renovation and move cost around $1 million.

InTech is one of several collegiate high schools in Utah. InTech focuses on STEM, especially robotics and computer programming.

Utah woman admits to murder of parents and attempted murder of brother

A Utah woman allegedly told police she hated her parents and had no remorse after brutally shooting her parents multiple times, killing them inside their Washington home, prompting an all-night manhunt before she was finally found and booked into jail Wednesday.

Mia Bailey was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, seven counts of shooting a gun, and aggravated burglary.

The victims were identified as Joseph and Gail Bailey. Bailey also fired a shot into the bedroom door where her brother had locked himself inside, according to the affidavit.

Officers from the Washington Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and the Utah Department of Public Safety launched an all-night search for Bailey.

Bailey was surrounded and eventually surrendered without further incident about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.