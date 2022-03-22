© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get WILD about UPR this spring! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

Local bookstore gives back to teachers by offering free books

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
62390fa21d2e0.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Brooke Lindquist picks out books at Jenson Books on Friday.

Jenson Books, a bookstore in west Logan, is giving back to the community through a charity event that allows teachers across Cache Valley to pick out free books for their classrooms.

Ethan Walker, the procurement specialist for Jenson, has worked there for about a year and a half. Excited by the turnout of previous charity events in the past, he wanted to do something for the community that would stick around long past his employment.

“When I reached out to my boss, they basically said it could be more of a regular thing,” he said.

Every first and third Friday of the month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., teachers from all walks of life can come pick out books for their classroom libraries. Walker said the store also visits group homes and assisted living facilities to give out books as well. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Loganteachers