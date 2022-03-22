Local bookstore gives back to teachers by offering free books

Jenson Books, a bookstore in west Logan, is giving back to the community through a charity event that allows teachers across Cache Valley to pick out free books for their classrooms.

Ethan Walker, the procurement specialist for Jenson, has worked there for about a year and a half. Excited by the turnout of previous charity events in the past, he wanted to do something for the community that would stick around long past his employment.

“When I reached out to my boss, they basically said it could be more of a regular thing,” he said.

Every first and third Friday of the month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., teachers from all walks of life can come pick out books for their classroom libraries. Walker said the store also visits group homes and assisted living facilities to give out books as well. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.