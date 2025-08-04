© 2025 Utah Public Radio
WATCH: Cache Valley Meet the Candidates Night

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT

Utah's primary election day (Aug. 12) is approaching quickly. Utah Public Radio is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Cache Valley on a Meet the Candidates Night Monday, Aug. 4.

5:30 - Logan City Mayor candidates
6:30 - Logan City Council candidates
7:30 - North Logan City Council candidates

Each candidate will be given a chance to speak followed by answering questions submitted ahead of time from their constituents. All are invited to attend this meeting and submit questions for consideration for the forum. Submit questions for consideration at https://tinyurl.com/3ab4vkrw.
