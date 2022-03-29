Child abuse advocacy group speaks out on the importance of preventing abuse

Laurieann Thorpe, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, recently spoke out about the importance of preventing child abuse in Utah.

Following a disturbing case of alleged abuse out of Ogden, Thorpe was approached by 2News to speak on behalf of her child abuse advocacy group. While she didn’t comment on any specifics of the Ogden case, Thorpe did say that any child abuse case highlights the importance of prevention.

Making it clear that Prevent Child Abuse Utah doesn’t get involved with cases or investigations, Thorpe explained that the focus of the group is to work with family prior to anything happening so that potential abuse could be prevented to begin with.

During her interview, Thorpe expressed that she and her agency want people to understand that abuse is very prevalent throughout Utah and that it’s the responsibility of everybody, including parents in difficult parenting situations, to prevent said child abuse.