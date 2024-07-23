Daily news: Vigil to be held for neglected West Haven 12-year-old

This is your rundown of the daily news for Tuesday, July 23. In this edition:



A vigil will be held for 12-year-old Gavin Peterson while his brother and stepmother face arraignment

Two Layton adults and a child face charges after starting a house fire

Daggett County has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Utah's Days of '47 Rodeo will be donating to the the American Red Cross of Utah

The BLM is considering raising user for camping and recreation sights for the Arizona Strip

Vigil to be held for West Haven 12-year-old while brother and stepmother face arraignment

Community members and neighbors of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson will hold a vigil tonight in West Haven. The vigil happens on the same day the boy’s brother and stepmom are expected to be arraigned after being charged with abuse and neglect for their roles in Gavin’s death.

The boy’s father, Shane Peterson, also accused in the death of his son, had his arraignment hearing Monday.

He remains in jail without bail. As Gavin Peterson’s father, brother, and stepmom remain in custody, questions arise about why, despite multiple reports to the state, Gavin was not removed from their West Haven home.

It’s known that school employees filed multiple complaints with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) before Gavin’s death.

Many West Haven community members say they want answers about what actions were taken to protect the 12-year-old.

Two Layton adults and a child face charges after staring house fire

In Layton, two adults and a child are facing multiple charges after their illegal use of fireworks started a massive house fire on July 14.

Surveillance video from across the street shows the flames. There was also an explosion, when propane tanks were hit.

Both adults are facing several misdemeanor charges, with one of the adults also facing charges of failure to stop at command of an officer. The child is being referred to juvenile court.

Neighbors said the community is rallying behind the single mom and her two children who lost their home and the tow truck the mom uses for work.

Daggett County implements Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Areas in Utah’s Daggett County are at risk for forest and rangeland fires, according to county commissioners there.

To help protect Flaming Gorge and Ashley National Forest, State Forester Jamie Barnes has signed a proclamation implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Barnes says current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with extremely dry vegetation conditions in northeastern Utah make it necessary to prohibit open fires outside of established public facilities.

The fire restriction order also prohibits the discharging of fireworks in all unincorporated private and all state lands in Daggett County. A violation of this state law is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. These restrictions will be enforced by Daggett County law enforcement.

Days of '47 Rodeo hosts donation for American Red Cross of Utah

Organizers of the Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo say the group will make a donation to help Utahns during times of crisis through the American Red Cross of Utah.

Rodeo organizers have pledged to donate $800 for every bull rider who successfully completes an 8-second ride during today's (Tuesday's) rodeo performance.

Funds will be used to provide immediate assistance to victims of home fires and other disasters according to Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter.

In 2024 local teams responded to over 250 home fires, helping more than 800 individuals. Red Cross staff and volunteers also installed over 500 free smoke alarms in Utah homes.

The Utah Days of ‘47 Rodeo is a longstanding tradition dating back to 1847. This event, along with other Days of ‘47 celebrations, commemorates the arrival of Utah pioneers in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

Arizona Strip to consider raising user fees for camping and recreation sights

The Bureau of Land Management is gathering public input to determine whether user fees at camping and other recreation sights on the Arizona Strip should be increased.

While more people than ever are frequenting camping resources on the Arizona Strip, user fees have remained unchanged for over 25 years.

The Arizona Strip straddles the border of southern Utah and Arizona. The BLM Arizona Strip District Office in St. George manages it. The strip covers five wilderness areas, including the Paria Canyon, Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness Area, the Old Spanish National Historic Trail, nine areas of critical environmental concern, and two river segments suitable for Wild and Scenic River designation.

Rachel Carnahan, BLM Arizona Strip public affairs specialist, told St. George News that many BLM Arizona recreation sites statewide require service and upgrades.