Utah organization ‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ celebrates 25th anniversary

Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization founded in Provo in 1995, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday in Orem.

Also known as “BACA,” the organization has supported victims of child abuse over the past two-and-a-half decades by providing motorcycle escorts to children and by attending court and parole hearings. As of today, there are chapters of the organization all across the world in Europe, Australia, and almost all 50 states with bikers in each of those locations having one goal in mind, just letting kids be kids.

Many riders who are apart of BACA view child abuse as an issue that hits close to home and that’s what inspires them to be the change in a child’s life.

The founder of BACA even introduced his own child to bikers after he didn’t get better from therapy. After time, he slowly reverted back to being a kid again who would go ride his bike and play with his friends.

To many riders such as Tammy Hinkle and “The Kidd” who have participated in this organization, they are content with riding bikes and helping children for as long as it takes, just as long as they are making a difference.