CDC now recommending 2nd COVID-19 booster shot for adults 50 and older

Adults aged 50 and older are now being advised to get a second COVID-19 booster shot as per a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky says that it’s beneficial for people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 50 with underlying conditions to receive an additional booster. These extra doses help by adding an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 for those who are at higher risk of infection. Walensky says that the CDC, in collaboration with the FDA and other public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional boosters.

Current evidence has been suggesting that there has been waning protection over time against serious COVID-19 cases. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, says that emerging data shows second booster doses greatly increase protection levels for higher-risk individuals.

According to the FDA, a second booster from Pfizer and Moderna was authorized on Tuesday.