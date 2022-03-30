Utah joins 20 other states in lawsuit seeking to end public transportation mask mandates

Alongside 20 other states, Utah has now joined a lawsuit seeking to end federal mandates requiring people to wear masks on public transportation.

The lawsuit was initially announced on Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody, with the two officials claiming that the mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recently extended the mandate until April 18 and indicated that the rules may be scaled back for a more targeted approach.

Despite this, the lawsuit in question is seeking to immediately halt the CDC’s travel mask mandate.

In a news release, Moody explained that the travel mandates were frustrating to travelers and had caused chaos on public transportation. Moody’s statement was directly referencing a few confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over mask requirements during flight.