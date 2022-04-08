$10 million in bonuses given to teachers as a ‘thank you’

The Utah State Board of Education will be spending $10 million in bonuses for teachers and other school personnel.

Teachers will be receiving ‘thank you’ bonuses doled out in $100 increments based on how much extra work they picked up because of staffing issues. Because Utah school districts have struggled to find substitute teachers recently, these bonuses are meant to give recognition to the teachers who carried extra burdens by taking on more work.

Jay Blain, a member of the Utah Education Association, says that the extra money is definitely welcome and that teachers are still making extraordinary efforts. Blain says that despite teachers being tired and worn out, they’re doing the best they can under the current situation.

The state board of education has ensured that these bonuses will be in educators’ paychecks before the end of the current school year.