Cache County School District to discuss new school sites and employee benefits

At the upcoming June 6 Cache County School District (CCSD) Board of Education meeting, the board will hear an update on the construction of the two new middle schools and hear from the superintendent regarding the site for the future elementary school.

The CCSD Board of Education will also hear about possible changes to some district policies, including to the district’s policy regarding employee time off.

Bruce Parker, the CCSD facility supervisor, will give an update on the construction of both new middle schools. The middle schools are being built in Nibley and Hyde Park and the district plans to have them finished by fall of 2026.

The buildings were funded by the $139 million bond that Cache County voters passed in the 2023 general election.

Superintendent Todd McKee will then speak to the board about the site of the future elementary school that was also covered in the 2023 bond. The new elementary school will be finished in fall of 2027, and an exact site has not been announced yet. According to CCSD’s website, the school will be in the North end of the valley.

The Board of Education will also hear from CCSD’s director of employment, Kirk McRae. McRae will present a proposed new employee leave policy.

The proposed policy would get rid of the current system, in which employees accumulate 10 sick days and three personal leave days per year. Instead, employees would now earn 13 days of paid time off to be used as both at the beginning of each fiscal year. At the end of each fiscal year, unused paid time off will be converted to accumulated sick leave.

The CCSD Board of Education meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on June 6. The public is welcome to attend the meeting at the CCSD Professional Development Building, 2035 North 1200 East in North Logan. The meeting is also broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel.