Monday AM headlines: Overdue fines removed for teens and children at Salt Lake County libraries

Natalie Cline loses nomination for re-election to Board of Education

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie cline lost the Republican nomination to keep her seat after a vote this weekend.

During the Salt Lake County Republican Party Nominating Convention, which finished Saturday afternoon, delegates overwhelmingly sided with Cline’s challenger, Amanda Bollinger, who won 63% of the vote.

Cline, who was elected to the board in 2020, has been a controversial figure for her vocal anti-LGBTQ sentiments. Most recently, she was criticized and formally censured by the board for posting a photo of a teen basketball player and implying she was transgender, which led to harassment in comments and worries for the student’s safety.

Cline will continue to serve on the Utah State Board of Education until the end of her term this year.

Bomb threat issued towards Provo bookstore over ‘drag story hour’

A bomb threat, which has since been cleared, was issued on Saturday towards a Provo bookstore that holds an all-ages drag story hour.

Police received a report of a bomb threat toward the Mosaics Community Bookstore and Venue around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The threat was reportedly made in an email that was sent to the KSL news desk and appeared to be regarding events held at the bookstore, such as an all-ages drag story hour.

Provo Officers conducted a sweep of the area with their bomb detection K-9 and found no bombs or suspicious packages. They said they’re continuing to investigate the source of the threat, but don’t have a suspect at this time.

The threat comes less than a year after The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City received a bomb threat during its monthly Drag Storytime.

Overdue fines removed for children, teens at Salt Lake County libraries

Children and teenagers will no longer get overdue fines at Salt Lake County libraries.

The fines for books, music and movies were removed starting on April 11 following a pilot program that launched last summer. The initiative is meant to promote literacy among children and remove costs that can hinder families from engaging with the library.

The Salt Lake County Library reported that books, music and movies for children and teens were checked out more than 5.5 million times at their eighteen locations.

Local Salt Lake business moving to new city after 119 years

A local Salt Lake City business is moving to a new location after 119 years, and its long-time home is set to be torn down.

UWM Men’s Shop, previously known as Utah Woolen Mills, is a fifth-generation family-owned clothing store that's been in Salt Lake City since 1905 and at its current location since the late 70s.

However, after an earthquake in 2020, a structural engineering firm identified seismic risks that would require cost-prohibitive repairs and upgrades, the owner of the building decided to tear it down.

UWM Men’s Shop will be moving to a new location in Murray next month, and its old home is expected to be demolished later this year.