Utah News

Man arrested for child abduction from University of Utah Hospital

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM MDT
Hospital-ExteriorDusk_WEB.jpg
University of Utah
Exterior of the University of Utah Hospital

A man was arrested on Monday evening after allegedly abducting a child from the University of Utah Hospital.

34-year-old Ishjon Oquiran Hawkins abducted a 23-month-old child from its mother just after 5 p.m. on Monday evening according to University of Utah police. Hawkins is reportedly the non-custodial father of the child.

Salt Lake City police were called in to help search for Hawkins after he fled from the hospital with the child. Not long after the child was abducted, officers were able to safely recover the victim and take the father into custody. University police thanked everybody who assisted in the incident following Hawkins’ arrest.

An investigation is still underway on the incident.

