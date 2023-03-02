Utah's consumer confidence decreased in February

According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s Survey of Utah Consumer Sentiment, Utah’s consumer sentiment decreased to 70.4 in February from 75.6 in January.

The policy institute is a part of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

A similar survey from the University of Michigan found that consumer sentiment among Americans as a whole increased from 64.9 in January to 67.0 in February.

Both surveys used questions to measure residents’ views of the present economic situation and their expectations for the economy in the future.