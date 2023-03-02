© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator in Delta is down. Listen online or on the UPR app.
Utah News

Utah's consumer confidence decreased in February

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST
2000px-University_of_Utah_horizontal_logo.svg_.png
Wikicommons
/

According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s Survey of Utah Consumer Sentiment, Utah’s consumer sentiment decreased to 70.4 in February from 75.6 in January.

The policy institute is a part of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

A similar survey from the University of Michigan found that consumer sentiment among Americans as a whole increased from 64.9 in January to 67.0 in February.

Both surveys used questions to measure residents’ views of the present economic situation and their expectations for the economy in the future.

Tags
Utah News UPRUniversity of UtahKem C. Gardner Policy InstituteEconomic Development
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content