Two men arrested for stealing NBA property from University of Utah

Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing NBA property while working at the University of Utah during All-Star Weekend.

Video captured 39-year-old Daniel Martinez and 52-year-old Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado taking multiple bags from the Huntsman Basketball Facility on Sunday. According to the arrest report, the bags taken by the two individuals contained several memorabilia items connected to the All-Star festivities with the items valued at nearly $1,600.

Salt Lake City police tracked down the two men and later took them into custody. They later admitted to taking the bags from the arena and putting them in their vehicles.

According to the university, both men were hired contractors of Turner Network Television.