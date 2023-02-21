© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Two men arrested for stealing NBA property from University of Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Photo by: ESPN
NBA holds All-Star practice inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center on University of Utah's campus on Sunday

Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing NBA property while working at the University of Utah during All-Star Weekend.

Video captured 39-year-old Daniel Martinez and 52-year-old Humberto Giovanni Rodriguez Alvarado taking multiple bags from the Huntsman Basketball Facility on Sunday. According to the arrest report, the bags taken by the two individuals contained several memorabilia items connected to the All-Star festivities with the items valued at nearly $1,600.

Salt Lake City police tracked down the two men and later took them into custody. They later admitted to taking the bags from the arena and putting them in their vehicles.

According to the university, both men were hired contractors of Turner Network Television.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
