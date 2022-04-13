8 lb. chocolate Easter bunnies to be sold at Logan candy store

To celebrate Easter, the Bluebird Candy Factory in Logan is making massive 8 pound chocolate bunnies for customers to purchase and enjoy during the holiday.

Bluebird’s owners believe that, while the $130 chocolate bunnies aren’t selling as well as they would have otherwise wanted, they’re inspiring moments of generosity in the community that make the product much more meaningful.

Teresa Barner, Bluebird’s production manager, shared a story about a lady who bought one of these gigantic bunnies for children staying at the Primary Children’s Hospital, breaking it apart for the children to share.

Moments like those are what inspire Bluebird Candy Factory to keep this item in stock.

Currently, the 8 pound chocolate bunnies are available in milk, dark, and white chocolate flavors. After Easter, the unsold rabbits will be melted down and used in smaller batches.