Salt Lake City businesses dream of potential Jazz championship

Whenever the Utah Jazz secure a spot in the NBA playoffs, local businesses in Salt Lake City see a boost in customers and sales. Something that can make a huge impact on smaller workplaces.

Zach Smith of Caputo’s Market and Deli commented that whenever the team plays in the playoffs, there’s a significant increase in business because of how close they are to Vivint Arena. Because of their location, people stop at the market before and after games.

Steven Hayes, manager of Squatter’s Pub, says that every extra home game counts because of the little pops of increased business they get. Hayes explained that certain conventions coming through town increase business and that his pub is a hotspot with tourists during ski season, but now that ski season’s over, they can still remain a hotspot whenever the Jazz can extend their season.

Hayes says that every business in the area is rooting for more Jazz wins, not only because it’s fun whenever anything comes through town, but because workers can make a little extra money to help with COVID and inflation.