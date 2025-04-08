Sustainable coffee from Caffe Ibis hits Utah Costco shelves

Utahns who don’t live near Logan can now enjoy Caffe Ibis Coffee Roasters’ ethically sourced coffee from the comfort of their home — provided they have a Costco membership.

The beloved local coffee company, known for its dedication to sustainability and fair trade, has secured a spot on Costco shelves with its organic and fair trade certified Moab Trail Blend, which comes from Central America and is a medium-to-dark-roast.

“We’ve been a local company with strong community focus,” said Caffe Ibis director of sales and marketing Edie DeVilbiss. “So, seeing our coffee on Costco shelves was a really big moment for us.”

DeVilbiss said Costco reached out to the small business after seeing strong regional interest in its coffee and its long-standing reputation for ethical sourcing. Ibis coffee first hit Costco warehouse floors across Utah in June.

The local coffee company’s expansion to Costco is an opportunity to build upon the business’s values, DeVilbiss said, which encompass environmental stewardship, equity, and social justice. The roasting company consistently gives to nonprofits like Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, commonly referred to as CAPSA, the Bear River Land Conservancy, Planned Parenthood of Utah, and the Tracy Aviary, she said.

“The more coffee that’s getting out into people’s groceries or getting into people’s cupboards,” DeVilbiss said, “the more organic, fair trade certified premiums are going back to producers.”

Lesa Wilson, the current owner of Caffe Ibis, said this collaboration was a long time coming.

“We try to take care of people at Caffe Ibis,” Wilson said, “and it feels like Costco does the same. That’s important to us.”

The Logan roasting company has changed over the years, mostly with business expanding. A major milestone in this growth was its partnership with Harmon's Grocery in 2011, which Wilson said was pivotal for the company’s expansion.

“I think Costco,” she said, “is going to be the same.”