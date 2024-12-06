© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Christmas gives new life to some trees

Utah Public Radio | By Addison Stoddard
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:04 PM MST
Christmas tree at a tree lot
Addison Stoddard
/
UPR
Merrill Family Christmas trees

Merrill family holiday Sales in Logan has 10 different varieties of Christmas trees that can be found in both small and large sizes. The lot has been in business for over 30 years. Cache County just made it possible to buy a permit to cut down your own Christmas tree. But it can be difficult to find a Christmas tree that is right for you.

"What you soon find out is about one out of 200 trees would qualify as a Christmas tree. Everybody wants that perfect pyramidical shape, and that just doesn't occur very often naturally," says James Merrill.

Not only do Christmas tree lots make the trees more accessible for people, but they give some of the trees a purpose.

"A sub Alpine Fir is a non structural tree. So when they log it, they actually just cut it down and they pile it up and burn it," says James Merrill.

Merrill family holiday Sales, see about 1800 trees come through every season.

Addison Stoddard
Addison Stoddard is a undergraduate student at Utah State University studying Agriculture Communications and Journalism with a minor in Spanish. She grew up on a small hobby farm in southeastern Idaho and loves all things agriculture. When she is not working or studying, she loves hiking and spending time outside with her friends and family.
