It's your last chance to design Utah's new flag

The decision to redesign Utah’s flag started out, Rep. Steve Handy said, as a conversation between him and a couple constituents.

“We had a meeting. ‘Rep. Handy, have you ever thought about Utah's flag?’ I've no, I've never thought of Utah's flag, and I said, ‘Why do you ask?’ And they said, ‘Because it's really bad’.”

Bad because no one can really remember it, said Rep. Handy.

“We don't relate to the flag,” Rep. Handy said. “So there's nothing wrong with Utah, given our growing diversity, our vibrancy, our economy, rebranding ourselves.”

Convinced, Rep. Handy put forward a bill to create a state flag commission in charge of deciding on the final new Utah state flag. Submissions for the flag come from all over, including the public. Once all entries are in, a design team, split into six committees, will put forward professional designs based on the submissions. The commission will choose the winner. Rep. Handy said despite what some people think, he believes this is a needed use of resources.

“We are balancing the budget, we are funding education, we have put millions of dollars into water. So we have the capacity to do all of these things,” Rep. Handy said. “Plus, really come up with something that will just dazzle us.”

In the end, Rep. Handy hopes this will be for the good of all Utahns.

“I just believe that there will be increased and enhanced pride from this representation of our great state,” Rep. Handy said.

You can visit flag.utah.gov to submit your design. The last day to submit is April 30th.