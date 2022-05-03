© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

USU announces new dean at College of Natural Resources

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal
Published May 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT
62706c4af1879.image.jpg
Photo courtesy of Utah State University
USU announced Linda Nagel as the dean of the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources on Thursday.

Utah State University announced Linda Nagel as the new dean of the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources.

Nagel will be replacing current dean Chris Luecke, who will end his time as dean in July to return to a position in the USU Department of Watershed Sciences.

“It has been my privilege to lead the Quinney College as dean for the last 10 years,” Luecke said in USU’s announcement on Thursday. “The work our college does impacts not only the students who come through but the world at large. I look forward to seeing how the next chapter will be written under the leadership of Dr. Nagel and I am excited to work with her.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

