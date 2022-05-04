Suspect of hit-and-run crash arrested in Salt Lake City

The man accused of hitting a woman and her daughter in Salt Lake City has been arrested on multiple counts relating to the incident.

53-year-old Jack Archibald from West Valley City was reportedly responsible for crashing into 23-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan and her daughter just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Allan had passed away while being transported to the hospital however according to police, the daughter is currently alive but in critical condition.

Allan’s death marks the 11th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in just 2022 alone.

Police later found Archibald inside a shed near Forest Dale Golf Course and arrested him, reporting that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

After being booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, Archibald was booked on one count of automobile homicide, two counts of driving under the influence, and two counts of leaving the scene of the crash involving a fatality.