© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Man pleads guilty after hit-and-run accident killed a 13-year-old boy

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
A young boy in a gray shirt and a dark grey hat
Photo courtesy of the Mitchell Family

The man responsible for the death of a 13-year-old West Jordan boy back in April has pleaded guilty.

50-year-old Mason Andrews Ohms from Saratoga Springs pleaded guilty to criminal homicide charges after committing a hit and run that killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell earlier this year. Ohms has been charged with not just a homicide charge, but he pled guilty on Monday to one charge of leaving the scene of the accident involving death.

Already made charges against Ohms say that he had seven beers just mere hours before the hit and run accident. Security video footage shows him arriving at a nearby bar at around 12:45 p.m. then leaving roughly 5 hours later. Ohms has had four prior DUI convictions in the past.

After being arrested in his home following the accident, a blood test was given to Ohms about six hours after the accident. Preliminary results from the test showed that he had a blood alcohol content level of .10, which is over the legal limit in Utah.

Following his charges, Ohms now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Tags
Utah News UPRGuilty PleaHit-and-RunAccident
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content