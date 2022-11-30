Man pleads guilty after hit-and-run accident killed a 13-year-old boy

The man responsible for the death of a 13-year-old West Jordan boy back in April has pleaded guilty.

50-year-old Mason Andrews Ohms from Saratoga Springs pleaded guilty to criminal homicide charges after committing a hit and run that killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell earlier this year. Ohms has been charged with not just a homicide charge, but he pled guilty on Monday to one charge of leaving the scene of the accident involving death.

Already made charges against Ohms say that he had seven beers just mere hours before the hit and run accident. Security video footage shows him arriving at a nearby bar at around 12:45 p.m. then leaving roughly 5 hours later. Ohms has had four prior DUI convictions in the past.

After being arrested in his home following the accident, a blood test was given to Ohms about six hours after the accident. Preliminary results from the test showed that he had a blood alcohol content level of .10, which is over the legal limit in Utah.

Following his charges, Ohms now faces up to 20 years in prison.