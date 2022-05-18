© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Logan police launch investigation to identify hit-and-run suspect

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 18, 2022 at 8:22 AM MDT
efb726e7-8fe6-4ed4-bf67-66283abc617a-large16x9_Untitleddesign46.png
Logan Police Department
Logan police are currently looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist on May 16, 2022.

The Logan Police Department are currently looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist Monday morning and left the scene of the crime.

The victim of this hit-and-run was hurt but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed by the police department but it’s being reported that they will be okay after some recovery. Their identity wasn’t revealed either.

Sharing a picture of the red sedan who reportedly hit the bicyclist around 8:30 a.m. Logan police are asking the public for any information regarding the vehicle and its driver. The investigation into this hit-and-run began on Tuesday and is currently ongoing.

Jared Gereau
