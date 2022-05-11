Utah lawmaker facing possible ethics investigation resigns from Legislature

A lawmaker from the St. George area has resigned from the Utah House of Representatives.

After informing other legislature leaders he is moving out of the boundaries of House District 62, Travis Seegmiller will be leaving office effective July 1.

Seegmiller was set to face a House ethics investigation following a plea deal he struck up with prosecutors in regards to poaching-related charges, but due to Seegmiller’s resignation, an investigation is no longer necessary.

Seegmiller was first appointed to the house in February 2018 and following his resignation, the Washington County Republican Party will seek a new replacement later this year.

Speaker Brad Wilson released a statement saying that he appreciated Rep. Seegmiller’s service and that his resignation was accepted.